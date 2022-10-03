DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election.

51-year-old Gretchen Whitmer is the Democratic nominee. Inaugurated in 2019, she became the 49th governor to hold office in Michigan. She is currently on her first term as governor and is up for re-election in 2022 against GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tufor Dixon.

From 2001 to 2006, Whitmer served under the Michigan House of Representatives and then under the Michigan Senate from 2006 to 2015.

Whitmer has lived in Michigan all her life in Michigan and currently resides in Lansing with her husband Dr. Mark Mallory. She is the mother to two girls and three step-sons. The current governor also lives with Kevin and Doug, the First Dogs of Michigan.

