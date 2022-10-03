DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election.

51-year-old Gretchen Whitmer is the Democratic nominee. Inaugurated in 2019, she became the 49th governor to hold office in Michigan. She is currently on her first term as governor and is up for re-election in 2022 against GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tufor Dixon.

From 2001 to 2006, Whitmer served under the Michigan House of Representatives and then under the Michigan Senate from 2006 to 2015.

Whitmer has lived in Michigan all her life in Michigan and currently resides in Lansing with her husband Dr. Mark Mallory. She is the mother to two girls and three step-sons. The current governor also lives with Kevin and Doug, the First Dogs of Michigan.

If you want to learn more about Governor Whitmer’s plans if re-elected in November, please watch the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Few More Cool Nights, Comfy Days
DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Traffic alert: Stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso closed due to sewer repair
Josyah Espinosa
Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old boy