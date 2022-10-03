DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor.

45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.

Dixon grew up in Naperville, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Kentucky. She then moved to Muskegon in the 2000s. She is married to financial controller Aaron William Dixon and is a mother of four kids.

Tudor entered the race for governor in 2021 and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during the 2022 primary election. She is running against the current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is on her first term.

Tudor Dixon's campaign

