DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor.

45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.

Dixon grew up in Naperville, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Kentucky. She then moved to Muskegon in the 2000s. She is married to financial controller Aaron William Dixon and is a mother of four kids.

Tudor entered the race for governor in 2021 and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during the 2022 primary election. She is running against the current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is on her first term.

If you want to learn more about Tudor Dixon’s campaign, you can click the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Few More Cool Nights, Comfy Days
DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Traffic alert: Stretch of Frederick Street in Owosso closed due to sewer repair
Josyah Espinosa
Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old boy