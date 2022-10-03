DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel is running for re-election against GOP nominee Matthew DePerno.

53-year-old Dana Nessel is the Democratic nominee. She became the 54th Attorney General in Michigan in 2019.

She was born in West Bloomfield Township where she graduated high school.

Nessel graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree and her JD from Wayne State University Law School. She then worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. and a primary attorney for over 1,665 cases, She opened her own legal firm in 2005.

In 2016 she founded Fair Michigan, which is a nonprofit organization that works to prosecute hate crimes against the LGBTQ.

If you want to hear more on what AG Nessel plans to do if re-elected, you can click on the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Matt DePerno

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno
AG Nessel delivers her statement on the general election.
Candidate Statement: Attorney General Dana Nessel
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
Candidate Statements: (R) Kristina Karamo
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo