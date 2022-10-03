DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Matthew DePerno is running for Attorney General.

DePerno is a native of Michigan who has lived in Kalamazoo since 1994. He received a degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been working at his own law practice since 2005.

DePerno was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He is running against the current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is on her first term.

If you want to learn more about Matthew DePerno’s campaign, you can click the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
Lansing community members take action against guns
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel delivers her statement on the general election.
Candidate Statement: Attorney General Dana Nessel
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
Candidate Statements: (R) Kristina Karamo
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo