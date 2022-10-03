DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Matthew DePerno is running for Attorney General.

DePerno is a native of Michigan who has lived in Kalamazoo since 1994. He received a degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been working at his own law practice since 2005.

DePerno was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He is running against the current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is on her first term.

