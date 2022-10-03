Death toll from Hurricane Ian expected to rise

Death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as search-and-rescue continues
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise after the storm tore a destructive path through Florida.

As of Sunday, the death toll was recorded in Florida and North Carolina authorities confirm 87 people have died according to a tally by state officials and NBC News.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday as a category 4 storm and then hit the Carolinas as a category 1.

With rescue efforts ongoing and flood water receding in places littered with wrecked homes, officials are warning that the death toll could still rise.

