Death toll from Hurricane Ian expected to rise
Death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as search-and-rescue continues
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise after the storm tore a destructive path through Florida.
As of Sunday, the death toll was recorded in Florida and North Carolina authorities confirm 87 people have died according to a tally by state officials and NBC News.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday as a category 4 storm and then hit the Carolinas as a category 1.
With rescue efforts ongoing and flood water receding in places littered with wrecked homes, officials are warning that the death toll could still rise.
Read more:
- In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
- Hundreds of dogs and cats rescued, many from shelters hit by Hurricane Ian
- Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.