Campbell tries to shield defense after 48-45 loss to Seattle

DETROIT (AP) - Jared Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit struggled against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a wild 48-45 loss.

Smith accounted for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs.

Seattle never used its punter. The Seahawks scored on seven drives, missed a field goal on the eighth and took a knee to end the game on the ninth.

They also scored on Tariq Woolen’s 40-yard interception return in the second half.

Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is going to take a comprehensive look at what it is doing defensively.

