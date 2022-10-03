Campbell tries to shield defense after 48-45 loss to Seattle

Seattle never used its punter
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the second half of an...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jared Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit struggled against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a wild 48-45 loss.

Smith accounted for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs.

Seattle never used its punter. The Seahawks scored on seven drives, missed a field goal on the eighth and took a knee to end the game on the ninth.

They also scored on Tariq Woolen’s 40-yard interception return in the second half.

Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is going to take a comprehensive look at what it is doing defensively.

