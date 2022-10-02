More two-way streets now in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Downtown Lansing area might want to pay closer attention to their drive through the Capital Area.

The streets of Pine and Walnut were converted from one-way streets to two-way streets south of Oakland. People like Jimmy Truax, who has lived near Walnut and Saginaw for 30 years, have mixed feelings about the change.

“You don’t have to go down two streets to get in you just... it’s two ways now. It’s just going to make it easier,” said Truax.

Lansing’s been planning the one-way to two-way conversion since 1999. That’s when Shiawassee, Ionia, and Washtenaw streets were converted. Lansing’s public service director Andy Kilpatrick is hoping it will help bring even more people downtown.

“Easier to navigate for visitors, you will not have to circulate around the block, finding the quickest path in there and it’s also quite honestly safer for pedestrians,” said Kilpatrick.

But not everyone will think it will make driving downtown easier.

Lee Izzo said it’ll take some time to get used to.

“I feel a little averse to it because it is a big change and I learned how to drive on this one way. I think it’ll cause a little bit of confusion for the local people who have lived here for an extended amount of time,” said Izzo.

Izzo said even though she was not fond of the idea in the beginning she also sees the benefits of the two ways.

“But I also think that it might be useful because people were going down it the wrong way so often,” said Izzo.

There are several signs up around downtown letting people know about the changes. Ottawa and Allegan streets are expected to be converted to two-way traffic sometime next year.

