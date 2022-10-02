Maryland solid defensively in 27-13 win over Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (MSU Athletics) - The Michigan State football team fell at Maryland, 27-13, Saturday afternoon at SECU Stadium.

Payton Thorne was 27-of-44 passing for the Spartans for 221 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Reed led MSU with a season-high seven catches for 61 yards, including an 8-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

Senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren and sixth-year senior cornerback Ameer Speed both recorded a career high in tackles, with 14 and 12 apiece, respectively.

Terrapin quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 32-of-41 throws for 314 yards and one touchdown.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored on its first possession, driving 93 yards on 12 plays, capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by Antwain Littleton II.

The Spartans quickly responded on their first series to tie the game at 7 as Elijah Collins raced 8 yards into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Colby McDonald’s 2-yard rushing TD with 3:41 left in the first quarter put Maryland back on top, 14-7.

To open the second quarter, MSU drove the ball to the Maryland 8-yard line, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and the Spartans eventually missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt by Ben Patton.

After forcing a second straight Terrapin punt, the Spartans cut their deficit one at 14-13 with 4:24 left in the first half. Thorne found Reed in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 85-yard drive that took 5:53 off the clock, but MSU did not convert the extra-point attempt.

Right before the half, Maryland pushed its lead to 21-13 on Rakim Jarrett’s 5-yard touchdown catch from Tagovailoa which finished off a 13-play, 80-yard drive by the Terrapins.

Maryland’s Chad Ryland connected on a 43-yard field goal at the 8:26 mark in the third quarter, tying a Big Ten record with his 24th consecutive field goal while putting the Terrapins up, 24-13.

Although Ryland missed a 50-yard field goal later in the third quarter, he did make his next attempt from 51-yards out to make it 27-13 in favor of Maryland with 7:54 left in the contest.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) returns to action next Saturday, Oct. 8 to face Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in Spartan Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

