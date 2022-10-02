Ingham County Dispatch having issues with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County 911 is having issues with the phone lines.

They sent word out around 8 p.m. on Saturday that if you are unable to reach your local police department on the non-emergency number dial 911.

This also happened again the weekend of Sept. 24.

