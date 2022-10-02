First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early this morning you may find some frost on your car windshield and when you get on the road a few patches of fog will be possible. High pressure is over the area and should deliver a good amount of sunshine today. High temperatures today will once again be in the mid 60s which is close to average. Tonight under clear skies we drop back into the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible once again tonight.

Overall this will be a rather dry week with our one chance of rain Thursday with a cold front heading through the area. Tuesday and Wednesday should be pleasant with some sunshine both days. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70º. Temperatures climb to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cold front Thursday temperatures will tumble. High temperatures Friday and Saturday are only expected to be in the upper 40s with overnight lows near 30º. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun both Friday and Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2022

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1898

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974

Jackson Record High: 89º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

