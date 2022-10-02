Detroit police fatally shoot man with knife after 911 call

Detroit police say officers fatally shot a man early Sunday as they were responding to a call about a knife-wielding man who was having a mental health crisis
(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police officers fatally shot a man early Sunday as they were responding to a call about a knife-wielding man who was having a mental health crisis, police said.

Police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. EDT about a man armed with a knife who was in mental distress and inside an apartment on Detroit's west side.

White said that after officers canvassed the area and found the man they were met with resistance and tried to subdue the suspect with a stun gun, but it was ineffective and officers opened fire.

The chief said police were still gathering information about the incident and he had few details to offer but he was providing the information he had for transparency. It was not immediately clear how many offices had opened fire on the man.

“My condolences to the suspect’s family. Any time the department has to use fatal force that’s not our desired outcome,” White said.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Man charged in Lansing homicide
Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 30, 2022 crash in Ingham Township.
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township

Latest News

FILE - Ion this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of...
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man charged in shooting of anti-abortion canvasser shot