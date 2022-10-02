Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - the Ingham County road department wants to hear from you about its plans to narrow lake Lansing Road in 2023.

Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row which is just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, there will be a public hearing event at 8 p.m.

If you wish to participate in the hearing, you can click the link right here to join.

