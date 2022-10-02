Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

(Meridian Township)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - the Ingham County road department wants to hear from you about its plans to narrow lake Lansing Road in 2023.

Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row which is just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, there will be a public hearing event at 8 p.m.

If you wish to participate in the hearing, you can click the link right here to join.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Man charged in Lansing homicide
Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 30, 2022 crash in Ingham Township.
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township

Latest News

Sunny and Comfortable for Sunday
WILX Weather: Cooler for Sunday but still very nice
Lansing Gun buy back WILX
GUN BUY BACK WILX Lansing
Lansing community members take action against guns