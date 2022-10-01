Sexton rides on the back of John Douglass for win over Eaton Rapids

RB John Douglass ran for 220 yards and 6 touchdowns
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back John Douglass ran for 220 yards and six touchdowns as Lansing Sexton beat Eaton Rapids 56-0.

That 56 is the highest point total for Lansing Sexton in seven years.

Sexton is now 3-3 and faces Charlotte next week.

