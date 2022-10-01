Olivet hands Pewamo-Westphalia 3rd loss

PW’s lost two in a row for the first time in 16 years
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Bo Lincoln did it on both sides of the ball on Friday, scoring two offensive touchdown and one on defense, recovering a fumble.

The Olivet Eagles beat Pewamo-Westphalia 20-7, handing them their second straight loss, something that hasn’t happened in 16 years.

Ramsey Bousseau ran 21 times for 168 yards.

Since their season opening loss to the Charlotte Orioles, the Eagles have rattled off five straight wins. They’ll have a chance against Lakewood to make it six in a row.

