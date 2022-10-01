Mason stays undefeated with 48-0 win over Lansing Eastern

Cason Carswell completed the only 3 passes he threw
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs just keep right on rolling.

They scored early and often in building a 35 point halftime lead and coasted to their 6th straight win to start the season, 48-0 over outmatched Lansing Eastern.

Star running back A.J. Martel rushed for 84 yards on only 7 carries and scored 3 touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell completed the only 3 passes he threw, two of them for touchdowns.

Grant Gilchrist and Noah Fredericks led a dominant defensive effort for the Bullldogs who over the last 3 seasons are 33-and-5 during their last 38 games.

