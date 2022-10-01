Mason stays undefeated with 48-0 win over Lansing Eastern

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs just keep right on rolling.

They scored early and often in building a 35 point halftime lead and coasted to their 6th straight win to start the season, 48-0 over outmatched Lansing Eastern.

Star running back A.J. Martel rushed for 84 yards on only 7 carries and scored 3 touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell completed the only 3 passes he threw, two of them for touchdowns.

Grant Gilchrist and Noah Fredericks led a dominant defensive effort for the Bullldogs who over the last 3 seasons are 33-and-5 during their last 38 games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.