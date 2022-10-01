Man charged in Lansing homicide

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the 28-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman at Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing.

He was identified as Gabriel Dixon and is being held on seven charges including homicide, unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Background: Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead

Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near the apartment’s leasing office on Long Boulevard, they found 24-year-old Arianna Reed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

News 10 will keep you updated on the investigation as it continues.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge...
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 30, 2022 crash in Ingham Township.
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
Sparrow Health System to layoff hundreds of employees

Latest News

WILX Weather: Beautiful weather to welcome October
Which team came out on top?
Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game 2022 - postgame
Can Team White make a comeback?
Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game update - can Team White make a comeback?
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man