Man charged in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the 28-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman at Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing.

He was identified as Gabriel Dixon and is being held on seven charges including homicide, unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near the apartment’s leasing office on Long Boulevard, they found 24-year-old Arianna Reed. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

