Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An area near Jackson saw a large police and fire presence Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a house fire on Dixon Road in Rives Junction Township. When News 10 crews arrived, there was a large fire and police presence at the scene.

Police had set up a perimeter and said an armed man was on the loose in the area. It is unknown if the two events are connected.

