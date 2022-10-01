Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code.

According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.

The state department said the violations were discovered during an investigation that was conducted following a complaint regarding an outstanding loan.

Consumers who have a complaint against MB Auto Connection Inc. are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.

