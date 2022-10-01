Holt Rams topple Waverly Warriors 30-6
The Rams have won three of their last four games
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams have won three of their last four games, thanks to their latest: a 30-6 win over the Waverly Warriors.
It was a slow start, the Rams scored in the second and took an 8-0 lead into the half.
They outscored Waverly 22-6 in the second, and are now 3-3 on the season.
Up next for the Rams: The Lansing Everett Vikings.
