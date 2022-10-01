Holt Rams topple Waverly Warriors 30-6

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams have won three of their last four games, thanks to their latest: a 30-6 win over the Waverly Warriors.

It was a slow start, the Rams scored in the second and took an 8-0 lead into the half.

They outscored Waverly 22-6 in the second, and are now 3-3 on the season.

Up next for the Rams: The Lansing Everett Vikings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.