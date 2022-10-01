Grand Ledge beats Dewitt behind Foster’s seven scores

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge Comets threw the ball a whopping one time Friday night against the Dewitt Panthers.

Instead, their quarterback, Shawn Foster, rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to help them beat Dewitt 56-49.

The Comets are now 6-1 and in clear second place in the CAAC-Blue behind East Lansing.

The Comets go out of conference next week for a matchup with Lapeer.

