Grand Ledge beats Dewitt behind Foster’s seven scores

Shawn Foster rushed for 396 yards
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge Comets threw the ball a whopping one time Friday night against the Dewitt Panthers.

Instead, their quarterback, Shawn Foster, rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to help them beat Dewitt 56-49.

The Comets are now 6-1 and in clear second place in the CAAC-Blue behind East Lansing.

The Comets go out of conference next week for a matchup with Lapeer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge...
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead
Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 30, 2022 crash in Ingham Township.
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
Sparrow Health System to layoff hundreds of employees
Okemos High School cancels varsity football season

Latest News

EATON RAPIDS SEXTON
Sexton rides on the back of John Douglass for win over Eaton Rapids
PORTLAND CHARLOTTE
Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Portland handles Charlotte; clinches share of CAAC White
Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Portland handles Charlotte to clinch share of CAAC White
Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Portland handles Charlotte to clinch share of CAAC White
EAST LANSING EVERETT
East Lansing bounces back from sole loss by bouncing Everett
Lansing Sexton blanks Eaton Rapids to move to 3-3
Lansing Sexton blanks Eaton Rapids to move to 3-3