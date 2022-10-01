East Lansing bounces back from sole loss by bouncing Everett

They’re now 5-1 on the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off their first loss of the season the East Lansing Trojans got solid play out of a lot of key offensive performers and utilized a stifling defense to shutout Lansing Everett 48 to 0.

Junior running back Noah Lopez scored two touchdowns and sophomore Jeff Bridges had a key interception for East Lansing which ran its record to 5-and-1 on the season.

The Trojans were coming off a loss to Grand Blanc last week, and will take on Waverly.

