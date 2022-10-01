East Lansing bounces back from sole loss by bouncing Everett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off their first loss of the season the East Lansing Trojans got solid play out of a lot of key offensive performers and utilized a stifling defense to shutout Lansing Everett 48 to 0.

Junior running back Noah Lopez scored two touchdowns and sophomore Jeff Bridges had a key interception for East Lansing which ran its record to 5-and-1 on the season.

The Trojans were coming off a loss to Grand Blanc last week, and will take on Waverly.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.