AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The investigation is ongoing into Tua’s evaluation
The Miami Dolphins surround teammate Tua Tagovailoa as he's attended to during a game against...
The Miami Dolphins surround teammate Tua Tagovailoa as he's attended to during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29th. Tagovailoa was allowed to play on a short week after leaving a game against the Buffalo Bills just four days prior. (AP Foto/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Associated Press) - A person familiar with the decision says the NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last Sunday.

The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to that game is ongoing.

The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

