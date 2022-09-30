Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off tonight and you can find the highlights and post-game reaction from games across Mid-Michigan tonight and every week on the Friday Night Frenzy on News 10.

Frenzy Game of the Week is Portland (4-1) visiting Charlotte (5-0) in a clash of CAAC White foes. We will have extensive coverage of that matchup Friday night.

Here are the other games we plan to feature on the show:

Holt (2-3) at Waverly (4-1)

DeWitt (3-2) at Grand Ledge (4-1)

Fowler (5-0) at Potterville (0-5)

Eaton Rapids (0-5) at Lansing Sexton (2-3)

East Lansing (4-1) at Lansing Everett (2-3)

Laingsburg (3-2) at Dansville (2-3)

Lansing Catholic (2-3) at Ionia (1-4)

Olivet (4-1) at Pewamo-Westphalia (3-2)

Lansing Eastern (0-5) at Mason (5-0)

