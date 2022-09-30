State announces nearly 300k free at home COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced additional free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.

The partnership is through Project Art and will provide 289,000 COVID-19 tests to Michigan residents.

This expansion will provide 58,000 households with COVID-19 tests throughout the state free of charge. Each household will receive one kit that contains a total of five tests.

“We are pleased to announce the availability of these additional COVID-19 tests through our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Testing remains a critical tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to our loved ones and neighbors. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as we head into the fall season when respiratory diseases, like COVID-19, spread most easily.”

As the fall season approaches, MDHHS released a statement encouraging Michigan families to have a COVID plan.

According to the MDDHS, the plan should include:

Keeping a supply of COVID-19 over-the-counter tests

Keeping a supply of well-fitting masks at home

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Speaking to your health care provider about eligibility for therapeutics that reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease

Households throughout the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org.

Households without access to the internet can contact 211 for help ordering tests.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

