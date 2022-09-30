Schools Rule: Stockbridge students’ out of this world project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there.

Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground.

“We got that inspiration around December of last year and so just the process of where can we get a cube satellite? What’s this cost going to be? Is it going to be cost effective? How are we going to get it up into the upper atmosphere? Are we even going to be able to get it up in there?” said sophomore Eliana Johnson.

But they figured it out. Through their hard work, the group built the satellite cube.

The Stockbridge special projects lab built and launched a high-altitude balloon up in the air, where it burst and came back down to Earth.

It was a great success Wednesday for these students, who were able to track the balloon while it was in the upper atmosphere.

“Just seeing what we’re able to do with that is truly incredible just getting out there and getting it done,” Johnson said. “Not being afraid to take that first step and initiate conversation. And taking chances because we’re only on this earth for so long so why not make an impact.”

More: Schools Rule

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.