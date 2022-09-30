A non-profit organization donates 2 new trash cans to City of Jackson main pedestrian trail

People for the Parks and Trails use grant to make donations to the City of Jackson
People for the Parks and Trails Jackson, MI
People for the Parks and Trails Jackson, MI(People for the Parks and Trails Jackson, MI)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s main pedestrian trail has been upgraded with two new trash cans.

People for the Parks and Trails (PPT), a non-profit organization used a grant from the Jackson Community Foundation to make donations to the City of Jackson.

“The trash cans are already helping to reduce litter and pet waste along Jackson’s main pedestrian trail, a community fixture that is vital to resident health and non-motorized transportation,” said Aaron Dimick, PPT President. “We thank the Jackson Community Foundation for this grant, which is essential for new organizations like PPT to start their work of impacting the community.”

The first trash can was installed earlier this summer on the MLK Equality Trail off S. MLK Drive, which is a known trouble spot for litter. The second trash can was put in place this Sept. on the MLK Trail near S. West Avenue, a section of the trail with heavy pedestrian and pet traffic.

The organization is dedicated to improving parks and trails in the City of Jackson through volunteer projects, fundraising, and advocacy. PPT volunteers have completed 16 improvement projects in Jackson parks since starting in 2021.

More information about the group and volunteer opportunities with PPT can be found HERE.

