In My View: Fowler could make a playoff run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three unbeaten mid Michigan high school football teams left - Charlotte, Fowler and Mason.

The Frenzy game has Charlotte at home against Portland, our game of the week and Charlotte has never beaten Portland. Terrific matchup of the night to be sure. It’s possible Mason and DeWitt could meet in the district playoffs and if so what a matchup that would be.

And in division eight Fowler could make a playoff run to be sure. All the scores and highlights tonight on the Frenzy.

