Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles.

Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) are working to give priority to collection sites where tires have accumulated over a long period of time or sites that cause concern to public health and the environment.

Property owners, local governments, and non-profits who are looking to clean up their old, abandoned scrap tire piles can secure the Scrap Tire Cleanup grant application until Oct. 28.

For more information and to apply for the grant, visit the Scrap Tire website or contact ELGE HERE.

