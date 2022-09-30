Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

New grant will support scrap tire repurpose in Michigan
By Kayla Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles.

Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) are working to give priority to collection sites where tires have accumulated over a long period of time or sites that cause concern to public health and the environment.

Property owners, local governments, and non-profits who are looking to clean up their old, abandoned scrap tire piles can secure the Scrap Tire Cleanup grant application until Oct. 28.

For more information and to apply for the grant, visit the Scrap Tire website or contact ELGE HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

The temporary closure of the Mason Historical Courthouse Office is effective immediately until...
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lansing Police investigating shooting that left 24-year-old woman dead
People for the Parks and Trails Jackson, MI
Non-profit donates new trash cans to City of Jackson pedestrian trail
Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge...
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead