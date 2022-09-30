Michigan health experts predict bad flu season ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season came a little early this year and symptoms are lasting longer than usual. Health experts are expecting this year to be an active flu season.

Some experts said influenza all but disappeared when COVID-19 was at its peak. This year, a major comeback is expected.

“So that’s going to be a challenge. Now again, last year we thought that might be a challenge, it wasn’t much of the case. We had some initial indications but then it was an OK flu year,” said Dr. Subhashis Mitra, Interim Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at Michigan State University.

Australia and New Zealand had their most severe flu season in five years. Experts said flu season in Michigan could be similar.

“And that may be because of COVID. We had the omicron wave and it may have been that people just – kids and other adults – didn’t really have a chance to get the flu because of the omicron,” said Dr. Mitra.

So that caused flu vaccination rates to be lower than expected for adults and kids. One local childcare center is doing their part to help keep kids healthy while they are away from home.

“One thing that we try to do is minimize the traffic in and out of the daycare. The contactless drop-off and pick-up has been great for us. Our parents can drop-off right at the front door and an administrator will take the kiddos back and forth to their classrooms – that has helped minimize the traffic. And then we follow a very strict three-step guideline,” said Jacqueline Taylor, owner of Little Dreamer’s Daycare Center.

Taylor said that includes washing all items and surfaces with water, soap, and bleach.

Some infectious disease experts are predicting what’s called a “twindemic,” meaning a surge in COVID and influenza at the same time.

