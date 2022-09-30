Make an Impact Telethon: Help Habitat for Humanity build affordable housing in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Habitat for Humanity says it builds “strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.” In essence, it’s building better lives by building better homes in the Capital Region.

News 10 Today: 4:30-7:00 a.m.

News 10 Today at 11am: 11:00-11:30 a.m.

News 10 Evening: 5:00-6:30 p.m.

News 10′s Make an Impact Telethon for Habitat for Humanity’s Capital Region is generously supported by Horizon Bank, Superior Home Comfort, and Johnson’s Workbench.

See how Habitat for Humanity is improving lives in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties:

About Habitat for Humanity Capital Region

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is a nonprofit organization that helps people build and improve places to call home in Eaton and Ingham counties, Michigan. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities. Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. During our 30+ year history in Greater Lansing, Habitat Capital Region has provided direct housing services to over 1,000 families through affordable homeownership, home repair, and ramp installation programs.

