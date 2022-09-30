Now Desk: Previewing a beautiful weekend and the latest on Ian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the weather for the first weekend of October.

Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 30, 2022

Average High: 68º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1897

Lansing Record Low: 21° 1899

Jackson Record High: 88º 1897

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1898

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.