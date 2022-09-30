Lansing police seek missing 53-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Beth Ann Wagner was last seen near the intersection of Aurelius and Forest roads. She is described as standing five feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Beth Ann Wagner or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

