Lansing Police investigating possible shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing.

Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning near the apartment’s leasing office.

When they arrived, they made contact with a 28-year-old male suspect and secured a gun, and arrested him. Police later found the woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 10 will keep you updated on the investigation as it continues.

