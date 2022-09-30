Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone.

Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.

The group’s approach centers around peer-to-peer bereavement support groups. Once a week, children come to Ele’s Place and meet in the same groups to talk.

More information can be found on Ele’s Place’s official website here.

