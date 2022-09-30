Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief

(WAVE 3 News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone.

Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.

The group’s approach centers around peer-to-peer bereavement support groups. Once a week, children come to Ele’s Place and meet in the same groups to talk.

More information can be found on Ele’s Place’s official website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

Latest News

DTE to train inmates for tree-trimming jobs
Inmate training program keeping Michiganders out of jail
Tyler Allen auditioning for American Idol
American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for Ingham County 4-H youth
Community members joined voices to lift up the hope for peace in a time of division and conflict.
St. Paul’s holds ‘Sing-Out for Peace’ event to lift up hope
Mid-Michigan high schools raise suicide awareness through sport
Mid-Michigan high schools raise suicide awareness through sport