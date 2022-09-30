Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announces temporary closure of her Mason Office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Effective immediately until further notice Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office.

“My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said.

“This unforeseen discovery must be remediated for the safety of my staff and those that visit my office, and so we will be relocating the staff and closing the Mason Office to the public.”

The Clerk’s Mason Office staff will continue to operate, completing their normal functions via mail, fax, email, and phones. The Lansing Branch Office remains open to the public for any in-person transactions needed.

“It is imperative that we continue to remain open, as my office provides vital services to the public, and we will do just that,” said Byrum. “In addition, this closure will not impact my office’s ability to oversee and execute a safe and secure election this November.”

The Lansing Branch Office is open to the public from Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch each day. The Lansing Branch Office is located in the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse at 313 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48933.

“It is my hope that this temporary closure is resolved quickly and will allow the Mason Office to open again soon,” said Byrum. “I appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this unexpected delay.”

The Ingham County Clerk’s Mason Historical Courthouse Office is closed indefinitely as a result of an unexpected need for asbestos remediation, which was discovered during a planned renovation. https://t.co/MSgUfm4oun — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) September 30, 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.