Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announces temporary closure of her Mason Office

(Terri Russell)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Effective immediately until further notice Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office.

“My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said.

“This unforeseen discovery must be remediated for the safety of my staff and those that visit my office, and so we will be relocating the staff and closing the Mason Office to the public.”

The Clerk’s Mason Office staff will continue to operate, completing their normal functions via mail, fax, email, and phones. The Lansing Branch Office remains open to the public for any in-person transactions needed.

“It is imperative that we continue to remain open, as my office provides vital services to the public, and we will do just that,” said Byrum. “In addition, this closure will not impact my office’s ability to oversee and execute a safe and secure election this November.”

The Lansing Branch Office is open to the public from Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch each day. The Lansing Branch Office is located in the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse at 313 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48933.

“It is my hope that this temporary closure is resolved quickly and will allow the Mason Office to open again soon,” said Byrum. “I appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this unexpected delay.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge...
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead
People for the Parks and Trails Jackson, MI
A non-profit organization donates 2 new trash cans to City of Jackson main pedestrian trail
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by a special guest to share how you can help build...
Now Desk: How your donation can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity
Habitat For Humanity helmet
Now Desk: How your donation can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity