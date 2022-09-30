Fireworks Glass Studios creates new and unique pieces perfect for fall

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks is a family friendly glass studio in Williamston.

The studio is back up to full production, after the summer break, and they are very working diligently. The pumpkin patch has been set up, and their fall harvest colors are now on display.

They have got a whole herd of ghosts, some of them flying, and some of them that glow in the dark. There are lots of opportunities to observe the artists working, as they are busy with pumpkin patch additions, and starting to get ready for Christmas. Fireworks is also doing lots of unity ceremony pieces, which is a perfect gift for those fall weddings.

To check out all the pieces: https://fireworks-glass.com/

