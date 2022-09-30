Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township

INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree.

According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree.

He died from his injuries.

Authorities said there were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

