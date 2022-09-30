‘Damage everywhere’ - Michigan volunteers head to Florida to help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan volunteers have their boots on the ground in Florida, helping the community respond to the devastation following the touchdown of hurricane Ian.

Disaster Relief at Work is one of the groups that have gone to Florida.

Greg Martin has driven down to where help is needed the most.

“We want to be the people to get them one step back towards normalcy, with the things that they need at the moment they need them,” Martin said.

DRAW supplies families with kits that include roof patching tools and a post flood cleaning kit.

“Most of our supplies are in customized 5-gallon buckets and they are kits we have a bucket for different disasters,” said Martin.

Martin arrived in Florida a day after Ian landed. He said it flooded homes, left widespread damage and cut power for more than 2 million customers.

“Obviously, homes are completely wiped out, it’s not just in a couple of neighborhoods, it’s deep in,” said Martin. “There are organizations that we work with alongside who are set up and helping in towns that are 50 to 80 miles in land because the storm did so much damage everywhere.”

Michigan Red Cross has also made its way to Florida, with 30 volunteers. Becky Gaskin said disasters can bring out the best of people’s intentions, wanting to help financially or even step up to volunteer in person.

“Mobilizing volunteers and just providing hope that care and that comfort I think as Americans and fellow citizens that’s what we do for each other, and the best way communities can rise and recover from disasters is when we help our neighbors,” said Gaskin.

This is not the first time Red Cross Michigan or disaster relief at work have left the state to aid in disasters. The two organizations plan to be in Florida for at least the next two weeks.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.