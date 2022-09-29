Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two lanes of eastbound I-96 in Livingston County for maintenance.
According to MDOT, the closures will go from Mason Road to Chilson Road, near Howell. Construction will start 8 p.m. Friday and is expected to be completed Sunday morning.
Drivers are advised to take other routes.
