Tips and tricks to making sleeping schedules better for both parents and students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On our Studio 10: Class in Session Special we brought in a Rite Aid pharmacy leader to help with sleep schedules.

They say that you want to be consistent with your sleep routine. You want to have the same kind of schedule. Make sure your room is at a comfortable temperature. You want to remove your electronics, but if you’re having problems falling asleep and staying asleep, we do have supplements that can help you with that. If you get to bed and find yourself not being able to fall asleep, you can move to another room, or even try reading or some meditation or yoga to help relax you.

To ensure a good night’s sleep, you’re going to want to get some exercise, eat a healthy diet and get into a routine that works for you.

Nutrition is important because you want to avoid eating large meals before bed; those can keep you up at night. Also, avoiding caffeine late in the afternoon can also delay your sleep pattern. Taking stimulant medications can affect your sleep pattern as well, so you want to make sure you’re not taking those too late in the afternoon or evening.

Lavender has been shown to promote calmness and reduce anxiety and help you fall asleep. You can take the essential oil and diffuse it in your bedroom to set that tone for your room.

