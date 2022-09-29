PGA Tour Sues LIV Golf

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The tour responded to the amended antitrust lawsuit by LIV Golf. The tour also filed a counterclaim seeking damages against the rival league. The tour claims LIV Golf has used Saudi Arabian funds to lure top players and has misled them by claiming the tour could not enforce its regulations. The tour has suspended players who have signed with LIV Golf for not having releases to play competing events. A judge in August ruled against three players seeking an emergency stay to play on tour.

