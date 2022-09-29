NCAA Penalties Being Lowered

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions being used to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down. Last month, the Division I Board of Directors adopted three proposals to modernize the infractions process. It also is looking for penalties that do not include postseason bans. There are limited options for that.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
Michigan State Police found a bearded dragon hiding under a passenger seat.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

Latest News

PGA Tour Sues LIV Golf
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Game Will Be Played In Tampa Sunday
Baseball
Big National League Series This Week end
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Hosting Big Tournament