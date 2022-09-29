In My View: Okemos shutting down football is probably best

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’m not surprised by the move in Okemos shutting down the high school football season.

I am surprised Okemos had winning teams in 2017 and 2018. What happened since then is a mystery to me because the current teams of the past two years have been woefully non competitive.

Shutting down was probably the best option because there is a long way to go to regain competitiveness. And I don’t think it is a quick fix by any means.

More: In My View

