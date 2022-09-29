MSU Women Hosting Big Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s tennis team is hosting an 11-team tournament this Friday through Sunday. It’s the opening play of the Spartans’ season. MSU has seven new players on this season’s team. All matches will be played at the MSU Outdoor Tennis Center beginning at 9am each day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
Michigan State Police found a bearded dragon hiding under a passenger seat.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

Latest News

PGA Tour Sues LIV Golf
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Game Will Be Played In Tampa Sunday
Baseball
Big National League Series This Week end
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA Penalties Being Lowered