MSU Women Hosting Big Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s tennis team is hosting an 11-team tournament this Friday through Sunday. It’s the opening play of the Spartans’ season. MSU has seven new players on this season’s team. All matches will be played at the MSU Outdoor Tennis Center beginning at 9am each day.

