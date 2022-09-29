Michigan State Police: 3-vehicle collision caused by ignored stop sign
ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were hospitalized Monday following a three-vehicle collision in Wilson Township.
According to authorities, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Highway 32 and Herron Road. Police said a 27-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Herron Road ignored a stop sign and was struck by a westbound GMC pickup, driven by a 36-year-old man from Hillman.
An SUV driven by a 64-year-old woman from Alpena was attempting to pass the truck at the time and was also involved in the collision.
Police said the GMC and the Cobalt traveled across M-32, entered a wooded area and struck trees. The vehicles were not visible from the road.
The driver of the Cobalt was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized for their injuries.
