Michigan State Police: 3-vehicle collision caused by ignored stop sign

Michigan State Police investigating a Sept. 26, 2022 collision in Alpena County.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were hospitalized Monday following a three-vehicle collision in Wilson Township.

According to authorities, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Highway 32 and Herron Road. Police said a 27-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Herron Road ignored a stop sign and was struck by a westbound GMC pickup, driven by a 36-year-old man from Hillman.

An SUV driven by a 64-year-old woman from Alpena was attempting to pass the truck at the time and was also involved in the collision.

Police said the GMC and the Cobalt traveled across M-32, entered a wooded area and struck trees. The vehicles were not visible from the road.

The driver of the Cobalt was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized for their injuries.

