Michigan nutritionist gives yummy and easy school lunch ideas

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie Serbinski is not only a nutritionist and registered dietitian, but also a mom.

She started Mom to Mom Nutrition where she shares real-life stories and tips about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to raising a healthy family. It’s a community to share ideas, recipes, and most of all, be a support system.

Katie came on Studio 10 to give us some back to school lunch ideas. Check out the video above.

Here are a few of her favorite school lunch posts:

4 Non-Sandwich School Lunch Ideas

10+ Easy Bento Lunchbox Ideas

