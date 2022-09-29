Michigan accepting storm project proposals

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is looking to protect against the potentially severe effects of shoreline flooding and erosion.

The state is accepting applications as it looks to fund projects that could help mitigate things, such as flood damage, in the future.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has more than $14 million to give out in grant money as it looks to protect communities near bodies of water.

You can apply here. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
Michigan State Police found a bearded dragon hiding under a passenger seat.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

Latest News

Michigan accepting storm project proposals
Michigan accepting storm project proposals
Michigan Department of Transportation
Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs