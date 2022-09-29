Michigan accepting storm project proposals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is looking to protect against the potentially severe effects of shoreline flooding and erosion.

The state is accepting applications as it looks to fund projects that could help mitigate things, such as flood damage, in the future.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has more than $14 million to give out in grant money as it looks to protect communities near bodies of water.

You can apply here. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30.

