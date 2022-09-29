LIVE: Ian weakens - for now, and the cause of death for the Queen is revealed
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us if Ian will become a hurricane again after devastating Florida.
Plus the cause of death for Queen Elizabeth II is revealed and the impact of NASA’s impact.
More:
- Nice weather headed into the weekend
- Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
- Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 29, 2022
- Average High: 68º Average Low 47º
- Lansing Record High: 91° 1953
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 27º 1942
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.