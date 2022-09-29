Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing.

Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals.

“We hosted The BLOCK:AID this past June, and it was a booming success,” said Christopher Sell, executive director and founder of Lansing 5:01. “Thousands of community members visited Downtown Lansing last summer and this summer to experience the resurgence of the area and to support local businesses, artists, and vendors. We are excited to bring this event to life in the fall.”

The event will take place in the heart of Downtown Lansing and will stretch over three blocks featuring larger-than-life installations and activities, a fashion show, local artists, boutiques, small businesses, food trucks, and more. Transforming Washington Square.

The evening will feature the musical offerings of Ozay Moore, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, Swift Brothers, jazz, and a live karaoke bar.

The BLOCK:AID will begin at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Attendees can RSVP and learn more about the event HERE.

