Johnson’s Workbench literally builds up the community

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson’s Workbench is one of the longest running hardwood lumber company in Michigan. Established in 1909, they are a specialty lumber yard providing access to over 100 domestic and exotic hardwood species, and create top-quality plywood and veneer products.

Known for offering a unique combination of hardwoods, plywood, woodworking machinery, supplies, and hardware, many say that they find the resources for their projects that they can’t find anywhere else.

In the summer of 2007, founder L.L. Johnson’s great grandsons, brothers Mark and Tim Johnson, took over the reins to the lumber mill in time to usher the company into their 100th year of business. Their fourth generation ownership bestowed the company with another notable achievement.

Now, Johnson’s Workbench is partnering with WILX to support Habitat for Humanity for the make an Impact campaign to raise awareness in the community on the services, donations and volunteers that make Habitat Capital Region a success!

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region repairs, builds, and rehabs homes to sell to people in need of decent and affordable housing in Ingham and Eaton counties. Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

For more information: http://www.theworkbench.com/

